Tuesday, June 25, 2024
‘Deep Learning’: Using AI To Better Manage Coral Reefs

By John Liang

A coral biologist measures the size and condition of corals encountered along a transect on an American Samoa reef. (Image credit: NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center)
Traditional coral reef monitoring techniques, often laborious and invasive, are proving inadequate in the face of rapid ecological changes.

Enter “deep learning,” a frontier technology that, when coupled with underwater imaging, offers a non-invasive solution poised to transform our approach to coral reef management and understanding.

A recent study published in Geo-spatial Information Science illuminates the profound impact of deep learning on enhancing underwater coral image segmentation.

Spearheaded by a collaborative team from Wuhan University, this study employed artificial intelligence to markedly elevate the precision and efficiency of coral reef surveillance, arming environmental scientists and conservationists with powerful new analytical tools.

Dr. Hanqi Zhang, a co-author of the study, said:

“Incorporating deep learning into the segmentation of underwater coral images is a game-changer for our capacity to monitor and act on environmental threats to coral reefs. This innovation empowers us with a rapid and precise means to chart and evaluate the well-being of these indispensable ecosystems.”

Check out the study here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

