Dive The Sea Of Cortez, But Not Via An International Flight

Itching to get back in the water but hesitant to get on an international flight? One place you can do that is the Sea of Cortez.

Just fly to Phoenix, Arizona and take a shuttle to Puerto Penasco where you’ll board Quino el Guardian and experience a world-class dive trip. And if you live in the Southwestern United States, you can drive there.

The Sea of Cortez, called “The World’s Aquarium” by Jacques Cousteau, features colorful nudibranchs, blennies, jawfish and seahorses to the other end of the spectrum with playful sea lions, dolphins, and whales. A highlight of the trip is snorkeling with whale sharks.

Trips are eight days long, Sunday to Sunday, and run between July 19th and September 13th.

Actually, there’s space on both the Quino el Guardian as well as the Rocio del Mar:

Quino el Guardian

16 divers / 4 quad cabins and 1 double cabin

Sunday to Sunday

US$2200 (~1969 Euros) per person, quad occupancy

Availability: quinoelguardian.com

Rocio del Mar

20 Divers / 10 private cabins with ensuite bathrooms

Saturday to Saturday

$2695 (~2412 Euros) per person, double occupancy

Availability: rociodelmarliveaboard.com

For more info, you can email them here.