Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Diving Travel

Dive The Sea Of Cortez, But Not Via An International Flight

John Liang
By John Liang

Sea Of Cortez Critters
Itching to get back in the water but hesitant to get on an international flight? One place you can do that is the Sea of Cortez.

Just fly to Phoenix, Arizona and take a shuttle to Puerto Penasco where you’ll board Quino el Guardian and experience a world-class dive trip. And if you live in the Southwestern United States, you can drive there.

The Sea of Cortez, called “The World’s Aquarium” by Jacques Cousteau, features colorful nudibranchs, blennies, jawfish and seahorses to the other end of the spectrum with playful sea lions, dolphins, and whales. A highlight of the trip is snorkeling with whale sharks.

Trips are eight days long, Sunday to Sunday, and run between July 19th and September 13th.

Actually, there’s space on both the Quino el Guardian as well as the Rocio del Mar:

Quino el Guardian
16 divers / 4 quad cabins and 1 double cabin
Sunday to Sunday
US$2200 (~1969 Euros) per person, quad occupancy
Availability: quinoelguardian.com

Rocio del Mar
20 Divers / 10 private cabins with ensuite bathrooms
Saturday to Saturday
$2695 (~2412 Euros) per person, double occupancy
Availability: rociodelmarliveaboard.com

For more info, you can email them here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

