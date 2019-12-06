Diveroid, A New Affordable, Compact Dive Solution Turns Your Smartphone Into An All-In-One Dive Gear

Inspired to create an affordable, innovative solution to expensive dive gear options, DIVEROID team has introduced its latest DIVEROID model, a compact all-in-one high-quality dive device featuring a dive computer, underwater camera, compass, and dive logbook that works with your smartphone. DIVEROID is available for pre-order at Kickstarter for as low as $213.

Documenting the wonders of the oceanic deep is now at your fingertips. Your smartphone transforms DIVEROID into a dive computer, high-functioning underwater camera, compass, and a dive logbook that automatically syncs up with pictures/video so that you can review your entire diving experience at a glance. Capturing the ocean’s beauty and mysteries on your diving adventures has never been more convenient.

Additionally, DIVEROID provides essential real-time diving safety alerts (even while shooting video or images) to prevent decompression illness by measuring depth, time and ascent speed with bright colors and vibration at any time during your dive. The device’s intuitive animation features will let you know what to do at a particular depth to stay safe.

“I was convinced a smartphone could replace a dive computer and that inspired our creation of DIVEROID,” said Jungil Kim, CEO and founder of Artisan & Ocean. “Our latest model is an all-in-one compact device providing a high-quality dive computer, underwater camera, compass, and logbook to enhance your diving experience. DIVEROID works with almost every smartphone on the market and is the only existing modular dive computer attachable to smartphone housing. DIVEROID is for divers who want to have fun diving and getting beautiful photos. We believe it is a game-changing product.”

Benefits and features of DIVEROID include:

All-In-One Smart Dive Solution – DIVEROID offers an innovative dive computer, high-functioning underwater camera, compass, and dive logbook in one compact device that conveniently works with almost any available smartphone. Also, it has a patent-registered inner button adjustment feature, so your smartphone fits perfectly into the device. DIVEROID’s new app will additionally support free diving mode which includes depth alarm, static apnea, and more.

Use Your Smartphone Camera For Brilliant Images and Videos – DIVEROID allows your smartphone camera to fully function underwater, including using different camera angles, including ultra-wide, wide, zoom, selfie, and color correction, with simple button operation for high-resolution pictures and 4K videos which you can share in the DIVEROID app.

Dive Logbook — No more keeping your logbooks by hand. DIVEROID maintains your logbooks automatically and syncs up to your pictures/video so that you can fully review your entire dive at a glance.

Safety Alerts – DIVEROID provides real-time diving safety alerts (even while filming and taking pictures) to prevent decompression illness by measuring depth, time and ascent speed with bright colors and vibration at any time during your dive. The device’s intuitive animation will let you know what to do at a particular depth to stay safe.

The device's intuitive animation will let you know what to do at a particular depth to stay safe. Durability – DIVEROID features a Double O-ring system with a 60m (200ft) waterproof range, and is made with quality materials, including scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass and Polycarbonate with glass fiber for high strength and durability, to stand up to ocean conditions. The device's built-in battery also lasts for more than 500 dives, which is an estimated two years.

Affordable – DIVEROID is more affordable than most of the dive gear on the market and includes comprehensive features typically only found in more expensive models.

Anti-Fog System – Fog inside the housing ruins underwater pictures. DIVEROID has a built-in system, including five 'Heat sink™', which drains the heat, so it prevents fogging.

Artisan & Ocean has launched a Kickstarter campaign, to spread awareness about their product among consumers and the investment community. DIVEROID is available for pre-order at Kickstarter for as low as $213.