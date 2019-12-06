If you love staring at photos of undersea critters in absolutely dark conditions and have diving the waters of Indonesia on your bucket list, you may want to check out a workshop being held next March at Lembeh Resort.

Scott Gutsy Tuason, one of the world’s leading blackwater underwater photographers, will be hosting Lembeh’s first-ever blackwater and bonfire underwater photography workshop March 21st to 28th, 2020.

Tuason is the co-author of “Anilao,” a photobook which won the Palme d’Or at Antibes in 2000, and his most recent book, “Blackwater and Open Blue,” explores blackwater diving and won the Book of the Year award at the 2017 Underwater Photographer of the Year Competition.

For this inaugural event, Tuason will be assisted by Lembeh Resort’s in-house underwater shutterbug pro James Emery and in-house Marine Biologists Dimpy Jacobs and Agus Peloa.

The workshop will be open to all levels of photographers, shooting with all camera systems from compact through to DSLR.

You won’t need any previous experience with blackwater or bonfire diving, as full briefings will be given prior to any dives. You’ll just need to have a minimum certification of Advanced Open Water Diver.

The workshop will include:

7 nights full board in a Luxury Cottage

16 guided boat dives

Expert photography coaching

Daily presentation by Scott Tuason or Lembeh Resort’s in-house Photo Pro on a range of topics followed by practical in-water application.

Pro Critique sessions: One-on-one time to maximize your learning curve. Master the techniques presented or sort out your processing woes.

Unlimited house reef diving (Between 8:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.)

3:1 diver-to-guide ratio

Nitrox for all dives

Welcome drink and fruit basket

And more.

The workshop will cost US$2,999 (~2,700 Euros) per person based on double occupancy. Additional daytime boat dives are available but are not included. An optional optional two-night extension (six dives) is also available.

To make a reservation (places are limited) or for more information about the event, you’ll need to contact Lembeh Resort at [email protected].