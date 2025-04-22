Divers and Tour Operator Fined For Tormenting A Turtle

Five scuba divers and a dive operator have been fined in Malaysia after a video clip of the group harassing a sea turtle went viral.

The video has caused outrage among other divers and conservationists.

The incident took place at a site off Manukan Island in the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park in Semporna, northern Borneo in March 2025. In response to the sickening video, the Sabah Tourism, Culture & Environment Ministry (KePKAS) has since issued “compound notices” to some of the divers present, as well as to the company that organized the diving.

Under the Malay legal system, a compound notice is used for certain offences, instead of requiring an offender to face trial in court. The notice provides a chance for an uncontested charge to be settled through payment of a fixed penalty.

The acts in the video clearly show that the accused had violated the Sabah Wildlife Enactment 1997 regulations, under which sea turtles are fully protected. Handling adult turtles, their eggs or hatchlings is illegal for anyone other than an appointed wildlife warden.

In this case, we are not sure what penalties were imposed on the culprits. However, the offense carries a maximum fine of 50,000 ringgit, about $11,435/~£8,531/~€9,899.

In a statement, the Malaysian Tourism Ministry said:

“We urge all tourism operators to play a more responsible role in ensuring compliance with guidelines and regulations. The state government remains committed to environmental conservation and has warned that it will not tolerate any violations of wildlife protection laws.”

You can check out the video that led to these idiots being fined below.