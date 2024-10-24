Thursday, October 24, 2024
Do Coral Reefs Have Legal Rights?

John Liang
By John Liang

A coral biologist measures the size and condition of corals encountered along a transect on an American Samoa reef. (Image credit: NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center)
The world is in the midst of the world’s largest-ever coral bleaching, due to over a year of rising ocean temperatures.

Coral reefs are the lifeblood of the planet – home to over 25% of marine biodiversity, and support over 1 billion people with a wide range of ecosystem services.

What if granting corals legal rights could help protect these vital ecosystems?

The Rights of Nature, a novel environmental law practice which assigns legal rights to nature, has been written into the constitution in Ecuador with 39 other countries, states and municipalities including the US and Ireland working to take similar action.

According to Rafaela Iturralde with the Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature:

By recognizing coral reefs as living entities with inherent rights through the Rights of Nature framework, we move beyond traditional conservation approaches. Granting legal rights to reefs ensures their protection from exploitation and destruction while fostering a deeper respect for the interconnectedness of all life.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

