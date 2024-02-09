Friday, February 9, 2024
Ocean

Documentary About OceanGate Submersible Tragedy Airs This Week

John Liang
By John Liang

-

OceanGate Titan Submersible
OceanGate Titan Submersible

A documentary about the OceanGate Expeditions submersible that imploded while diving to the Titanic and killing all aboard is airing this week on US television.

“Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic” details the tragedy and explores what may have led to the submersible’s implosion. It aired on ABC News in the US on Thursday and begins streaming on Hulu today.

According to the show’s synopsis:

“Entrepreneur Stockton Rush dreamed of a revolutionary submersible that could take adventurous tourists into the deep sea to view the fabled Titanic wreckage. ‘Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic’ reports on how Rush’s Titan submersible became a cautionary tale about the risks of innovation. Through interviews with Rush’s friends, former Titan ‘mission specialists’ and adventure pioneers, the episode explores the groundbreaking technology behind the Titan, painting a picture of both the excitement and devastation surrounding the deadly venture. The program also takes viewers through the pivotal moments that ultimately led to the demise of the Titan and all on board its final tragic journey into the deep sea.”

Check out the trailer below.

Trailer: ‘Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic’

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
105,075FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US