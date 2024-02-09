Documentary About OceanGate Submersible Tragedy Airs This Week

A documentary about the OceanGate Expeditions submersible that imploded while diving to the Titanic and killing all aboard is airing this week on US television.

“Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic” details the tragedy and explores what may have led to the submersible’s implosion. It aired on ABC News in the US on Thursday and begins streaming on Hulu today.

According to the show’s synopsis:

“Entrepreneur Stockton Rush dreamed of a revolutionary submersible that could take adventurous tourists into the deep sea to view the fabled Titanic wreckage. ‘Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic’ reports on how Rush’s Titan submersible became a cautionary tale about the risks of innovation. Through interviews with Rush’s friends, former Titan ‘mission specialists’ and adventure pioneers, the episode explores the groundbreaking technology behind the Titan, painting a picture of both the excitement and devastation surrounding the deadly venture. The program also takes viewers through the pivotal moments that ultimately led to the demise of the Titan and all on board its final tragic journey into the deep sea.”

Check out the trailer below.