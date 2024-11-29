Saturday, November 30, 2024
Uncategorized

Drones Used to Locate and Localize Marine Mammals

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Slocum Glider
Slocum Glider

In a scientific first, researchers have used a fleet of underwater drones to locate and localize marine mammals off the Canadian East Coast.

The latest development is the work of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and JASCO Applied Sciences (JASCO)

The team used Slocum autonomous underwater gliders in the waters Roseway Basin on the Scotian Shelf. There, the gliders used directional sound detection to find and accurately locate marine mammals underwater through their vocalizations. 

The experiment used two gliders and was conducted over a four-day period. Mammals identified include Fin, Sei, Blue and North Atlantic Right Whales.

The work highlights the dual use nature of the Slocum gliders, which can be now be used to locate mammals as well as submarines. 

Sourceoceannews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,122FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US