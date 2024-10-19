Emergency Session On Coral Reefs Called For At UN Biodiveristy Conference

A special conference on the sidelines of the UN Biodiversity Conference later this month has been called for to urgently address the crisis coral reefs face due to climate change.

The UN Biodiversity Conference COP 16 is being held in Cali, Colombia, and the special session is called for on October 30, 2024.

More than 75% of the world’s coral reefs have been affected by coral bleaching and climate effects, making this a true emergency that needs to be addressed rapidly, according to the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI).

According to the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean Ambassador Peter Thomson:

“I am deeply concerned about the ongoing fourth global coral bleaching event, the most extensive on record, affecting over 75 percent of coral reefs worldwide. Healthy coral reefs are crucial for the well-being of 25 percent of all marine life and over a billion people, including vulnerable coastal communities. These ecosystems provide essential services like food security, coastal protection, and livelihoods. Yet, they are on the brink of collapse.”

While the UNCDF’s Executive Secretary Pradeep Kurukulasuriya said:

“Without transforming coastal economies through a blend of grant and impact investments, even the most resilient coral reefs risk dying out. Public financing and aid alone will not be enough to create sustainable financial mechanisms to catalyse the shift of coastal economies towards nature-positive models. We are championing innovative financial mechanisms through the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) to de-risk investment opportunities for the private sector, leveraging public and philanthropic capital.”