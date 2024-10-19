Saturday, October 19, 2024
Emergency Session On Coral Reefs Called For At UN Biodiveristy Conference

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Documenting the dead coral after the bleaching event at Lizard Island on the Great Barrier Reef, captured by The Ocean Agency / XL Catlin Seaview Survey in May 2016.
A special conference on the sidelines of the UN Biodiversity Conference later this month has been called for to urgently address the crisis coral reefs face due to climate change.

The UN Biodiversity Conference COP 16 is being held in Cali, Colombia, and the special session is called for on October 30, 2024.

More than 75% of the world’s coral reefs have been affected by coral bleaching and climate effects, making this a true emergency that needs to be addressed rapidly, according to the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI)

According to the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean Ambassador Peter Thomson:

“I am deeply concerned about the ongoing fourth global coral bleaching event, the most extensive on record, affecting over 75 percent of coral reefs worldwide. Healthy coral reefs are crucial for the well-being of 25 percent of all marine life and over a billion people, including vulnerable coastal communities. These ecosystems provide essential services like food security, coastal protection, and livelihoods. Yet, they are on the brink of collapse.”

While the UNCDF’s Executive Secretary Pradeep Kurukulasuriya said:

“Without transforming coastal economies through a blend of grant and impact investments, even the most resilient coral reefs risk dying out. Public financing and aid alone will not be enough to create sustainable financial mechanisms to catalyse the shift of coastal economies towards nature-positive models. We are championing innovative financial mechanisms through the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) to de-risk investment opportunities for the private sector, leveraging public and philanthropic capital.” 

SourceICRI
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

