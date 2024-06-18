EU Environment Council OKs Nature Restoration Law

The EU Environment Council has approved a new Nature Restoration Law, the Blue Marine Foundation announced this week.

According to the Council:

“This regulation aims to put measures in place to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050. They will exchange views and share opinions with the view to formally adopting the regulation.”

According to the Foundation:

“This step has the potential to reverse biodiversity loss, enhance food security and pave the way for a healthier future for all.”

The new law addresses the need for marine conservation in the EU, home to some of the world’s most overfished seas.

The Foundation added:

“It’s time for the EU to lead by example. Let’s end bottom trawling in marine protected areas and drop the legal challenge against the UK for banning sand eel fishing.”