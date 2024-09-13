Friday, September 13, 2024
Fairfield University Launches New Center for Climate, Coastal and Marine Studies

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

A freighter ship in the ocean is about to be hit by a gigantic, fast rogue wave of churning water. (Adobe Stock)
Fairfield University in Connecticut, USA has announced the launch of a new Center for Climate, Coastal, and Marine Studies.

The center will focus on interdisciplinary research and aims to provide a platform aimed at addressing critical environmental issues. It will support research from various disciplines, including anthropology, applied ethics, biology, chemistry, computer science, counselor education, economics, education studies and more.

According to University Provost Christine Siegel

“This project represents Fairfield’s first center singularly dedicated to supporting faculty and faculty-student research. The launch of the center builds upon the successful, interdisciplinary research of our faculty and students over many years, and aims to further advance this success through enhanced, targeted resources for research.”

The center’s inaugural director is associate professor of physics and special assistant to the associate vice provost for research & scholarship, Robert Nazarian. He commented on the launch, stating:

“The center aligns with our institutional priorities and strengthens our partnerships with the community and industry stakeholders. We aim to address both global and local environmental issues through rigorous, peer-reviewed research and community engagement. By focusing on research and integrating Jesuit values, we are setting Fairfield apart as a leader in environmental scholarship and impact.”

