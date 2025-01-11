Saturday, January 11, 2025
Ocean

First Sightings Of Nautiloids In The Waters Off Palau

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

A Nautilus Crab, found around the Fujikawa Maru Wreck in Chuuk.

After more than 1,000 ROV dives in the waters of the German Channel in Palau, the Ocean Exploration Trust finally has sightings of Nautiloids.

The notoriously shy mollusk is the oldest cephalopod in existence, and is very difficult to film or photograph, which is what make these sightings by the the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), on an expedition funded by NOAA Ocean Exploration via the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute even more special. 

According to OET Expedition Leader and Operations Coordinator Samantha Wishnak:

“In addition to the obvious milestone of seeing a nautilus while onboard the eponymous Nautilus, it was also surreal to encounter an animal whose body plan and behaviors have barely changed since the age of the dinosaurs.”

While science team member and Coral Reef Research Foundation Director Patrick Colin added:

“Palau has been a focus for scientific research on the nautilus species for decades, revealing many aspects of their life history. But to actually see them in their natural habitat is difficult, and the technological marvels of the E/V Nautilus have allowed the eponymous vessel to finally meet this iconic marine organism ‘face to face.’”

You can check out a video of the Nautiloids below.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,302FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US