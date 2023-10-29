Sunday, October 29, 2023
Ocean

First Whale Spotted By Pacific Whale Foundation In Maui Waters

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Huge humpback whale showing its tail to a whale watch boat on Maui (Adobe Stock)
Huge humpback whale showing its tail to a whale watch boat on Maui (Adobe Stock)

Looks like whale season in Maui, Hawaii is officially underway.

The Pacific Whale Foundation’s research team sighted their first whale of the season out of Ma?alaea on October 25, about 5 miles/8km off the coast of Kihei, at 8:15am.

The whale was ID’d by PWF Research as PWF ID: NP_2376 and was last sighted in Southeast Alaska on August 19, 2023. It’s an adult male, first documented in 2019 and is a known “bubble-netter.”

PWF is a nonprofit organization with a mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy while inspiring environmental stewardship.

Every year, whales travel over 3,500 miles/5,633km from Alaskan waters to the warmer, more temperate Hawaiian oceans during their annual winter migration.

PacWhale Eco-Adventures (wholly owned by the Pacific Whale Foundation) will begin whale watching trips beginning on November 6th.

For more info and pricing, go to pacwhale.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,068FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,354FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US