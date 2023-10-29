First Whale Spotted By Pacific Whale Foundation In Maui Waters

Looks like whale season in Maui, Hawaii is officially underway.

The Pacific Whale Foundation’s research team sighted their first whale of the season out of Ma?alaea on October 25, about 5 miles/8km off the coast of Kihei, at 8:15am.

The whale was ID’d by PWF Research as PWF ID: NP_2376 and was last sighted in Southeast Alaska on August 19, 2023. It’s an adult male, first documented in 2019 and is a known “bubble-netter.”

PWF is a nonprofit organization with a mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy while inspiring environmental stewardship.

Every year, whales travel over 3,500 miles/5,633km from Alaskan waters to the warmer, more temperate Hawaiian oceans during their annual winter migration.

PacWhale Eco-Adventures (wholly owned by the Pacific Whale Foundation) will begin whale watching trips beginning on November 6th.

For more info and pricing, go to pacwhale.com.