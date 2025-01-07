Fish Brains Offer Potential Clues to Human Brains

The existence of a brain microbiome in fish and other animals has raised questions and offered clues about the possibly of humans have a similar microbiome.

Humans know we have gut microbiomes, and we can take steps to keep it healthy which in turn keeps us healthy.

The possibility of a brain microbiome in humans is something truly astounding to science, especially the ability of the microbes to deal with the powerful blood-brain barrier. The latest research was conducted by scientists from the University of New Mexico, and the results were published in Science Advances.

In recent years, the research has been split about the existence of a brain microbiome in invertebrates. However, the recent finding of microbiomes thriving in trout and salmon brains has given the idea new impetus.

That said, there is still some skepticism amongst human physiologists about the possibility of a human brain biome. According to a physiologist who studies the human microbiome at the University of Colorado, Boulder, Mathew Olm, who was not involved in the study:

“This is concrete evidence that brain microbiomes do exist in vertebrates. And so the idea that humans have a brain microbiome is not outlandish.”