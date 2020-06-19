Florida Keys Underwater Music Festival Aims To Promote Reef Protection

The 36th annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival is set to take place next month at Looe Key Reef, part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The annual event is hosted by the local radio station US1 104.1, and its main aim is to promote coral reef conservation and protection. The festival sees the station broadcast ocean and water-themed music, which is then played underwater using special speakers suspended from moored boats above.

According to the station and festival Director Bill Becker:

“We put music underwater so that the divers and snorkelers and fish and the marine life can enjoy it. And at the same time, we have a serious message about preserving the coral reef and lessening our own impacts to it.”

Needless to say, with the festival taking place so soon during the lifting of lockdown, organizers encourage all festival-goers to maintain social distancing and implement all the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols.

The festival will take place on July 11, 2020, between the hours of 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

You can find out more information here.