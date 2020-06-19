Friday, June 19, 2020
Ocean

Florida Keys Underwater Music Festival Aims To Promote Reef Protection

Florida Keys Underwater Music Festival Aims To Promote Reef Protection 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Keys Underwater Music Festival
Keys Underwater Music Festival

The 36th annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival is set to take place next month  at Looe Key Reef, part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The annual event is hosted by the local radio station US1 104.1, and its main aim is to promote coral reef conservation and protection. The festival sees the station broadcast ocean and water-themed music, which is then played underwater using special speakers suspended from moored boats above.

According to the station and festival Director Bill Becker:

“We put music underwater so that the divers and snorkelers and fish and the marine life can enjoy it. And at the same time, we have a serious message about preserving the coral reef and lessening our own impacts to it.”

Needless to say, with the festival taking place so soon during the lifting of lockdown, organizers encourage all festival-goers to maintain social distancing and implement all the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols.

The festival will take place on July 11, 2020, between the hours of 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Florida Keys Underwater Music Festival Aims To Promote Reef Protection 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Site Announcements

Introducing The DeeperBlue Weekly Podcast

Stephan Whelan -
The new weekly guide to everything happening around the world... underwater - the DeeperBlue Podcast - is launching next week on 23rd June
Read more
Ocean

NOAA Announces Formal Partnership With Schmidt Ocean Institute

John Liang -
The US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration has formalized and expanded its longstanding partnership with the Schmidt Ocean Institute to explore and map the deep ocean.
Read more
Ocean

Profile: Sophie Morgan

Victoria Brown -
We profile Sophie Morgan - an acclaimed natural history TV producer and field director, who has worked on award-winning series Blue Planet II and NatGeos landmark series Hostile Planet.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,627FansLike
65,401FollowersFollow
2,307FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,414FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US