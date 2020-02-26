A balletic photograph of crabeater seals swirling around an iceberg saw French photographer Greg Lecoeur be named Underwater Photographer of the Year for 2020.

Lecoeur’s photograph triumphed over 5500 underwater pictures entered by underwater shutterbugs from 70 countries around the world.

To shoot “Frozen Mobile Home,” Lecouer traveled to Antarctica on a small yacht, enabling him to document the wildlife on icebergs as they drift at the whim of polar currents.

According to Lecoeur:

“Massive and mysterious habitats, little is known about how wildlife thrives around these mobile homes. Icebergs fertilize the oceans by carrying nutrients from land that spark blooms of marine life and also provide homes for larger animals, like these crabeater seals.”

Lecoeur lives in Nice, France, but works full time as a photographer, traveling the world documenting life in the oceans.

Dr. Alexander Mustard MBE, chair of the competition judges, said:

“The motion of these seals and the ethereal landscape of the pitted iceberg takes our eyes on a journey through the frame and transports us to the icy ocean of Antarctica.”

In the same contest, Italian photographer Pasquale Vassallo was named Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2020 for his photo, revealing the final moments of a tuna’s life as it is hauled up toward a fishing boat.

Vassallo took the photo “Last Dawn, Last Gasp” in the Mediterranean Sea, near his hometown of Naples.

According to Vassallo:

“This winter I accompanied some local fishermen. Diving at dawn, I followed the nets as they were hauled up from the depths, revealing a conveyor belt of dead and dying wildlife, such as this little tunny tuna gasping for life.”

Competition judge Peter Rowlands commented:

“If a picture paints a thousand words, then a great one asks a thousand questions.”

Judge Mustard added:

“The ocean faces many threats, including climate change, overfishing and plastic pollution, and the conservation section of the Underwater Photographer of the Year gives a platform for the photographers, who are our eyes in and on the ocean seeing these issues first-hand. Much of what happens in the oceans goes unseen, but such powerful images help make more of us aware.”

The Underwater Photographer of the Year competition also aims to promote new photographic talent. Anita Kainrath, from Austria, was named as Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 for an uplifting picture of baby lemon sharks thriving in a mangrove in the Bahamas. Her image “Shark Nursery” shows how important mangroves are, not just for protecting tropical coastlines, but also in the lives of endangered species. Kainrath explained the challenges in producing the image:

“I was standing in knee-high water, trying to hold my camera still, waiting for the sharks, while mosquitoes and sand-flies were feasting on me! After about an hour the lemon shark pups finally came into photographic range and I was able to make this image.”

Judge Rowlands commented:

“Her perseverance has definitely paid off with a beautifully balanced and observed image.”

Based in the UK, the competition also makes two awards specifically to British photographers. Nick More, from Devon, England, was named as British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 for his pop-art style photograph “Rabbitfish Zoom Blur” taken in Indonesia.

According to More:

“I created this effect in camera by zooming my lens at the same time as I hit the shutter. My flash has frozen the central fish while the ambient light is blurred by the zooming.”

The title of Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2020 goes to Nur Tucker from Wimbledon near London for an artistic panning photo of a seahorse. Her image “Commotion in the Ocean” uses an in-camera double exposure to create a feeling of waves surrounding this seahorse.

Tucker explained:

“I love experimenting and I have tried many different techniques, with varying degrees of success! After many attempts, everything came together with this shot.”

(Top Image Credit: “Frozen Mobile Home” © Greg Lecoeur/UPY2020)