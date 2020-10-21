Garmin Launches New Descent Dive Computers and Transmitter

Garmin this week is launching the Descent Mk2 and Mk2i dive computers as well as the Descent T1 Transmitter.

The T1 Transmitter shares tank pressure and consumption rate data directly to the MK2i wrist computer through sonar, which Garmin says is more reliable and has a greater transmission distance than traditional air integration units.

The “game-changer” for the Descent MK2i, according to Garmin, is that it can connect to multiple T1 Transmitters, meaning instructors, divemasters, and buddies can see their fellow divers’ vital data from up to 10 meters (33 feet) away. This technology could be hugely valuable for instructors taking new divers, but also for experienced divers in rescue situations.

According to Garmin’s vice president of global consumer sales Dan Bartel:

“With premium features for both underwater and topside adventures, along with advanced air integration, the Descent Mk2i and Descent T1 transmitter are essential equipment. Leveraging our expertise in marine sonar equipment, we were able to develop our own SubWave sonar technology that sets the standard for extended range and reliability for the diving community.”

The Descent Mk2 Series support multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives (including nitrox, trimix and 100% O2), gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed-circuit rebreather. The watches feature an underwater 3-axis compass and displays depth, dive time, temperature, NDL/TTS, ascent/descent rates, gas mix, PO2, N2 loading, decompression/safety stop information, time-of-day, and more. This data is all viewed on a 1.4-inch (36mm) sunlight-readable color display, which is 36 percent larger than the Descent Mk1.

On land, the Descent Mk2 and Mk2i double as a premium multisport GPS smartwatch with multi-GNSS support and wrist-based heart rate monitoring plus multiple sports profiles including golf, with full-color mapping for over 42,000 courses worldwide. Other smartwatch features include notifications for calls, texts and calendar alerts and more right on the wrist, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, music storage with compatible service support, and a Pulse Oximeter6 for blood oxygen monitoring.

The Descent Mk2 and Descent Mk2i boast a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 80 hours in dive mode. The Descent Mk2i has a battery life of up to 32 hours when paired with a Descent T1. The T1 transmitter is depth-rated to 11 ATM and has a battery life of up to 110 hours of diving with a user-replaceable CR123 battery.

The two dive computer models range in suggested retail price from £1,199.99/~1,313 Euros/~US$1,554 to £1,399.99/~1,532 Euros/~$1,813 and the Descent T1 has a suggested retail price of £349.99/~383 Euros/~$453.

For more info, go to Garmin.com.