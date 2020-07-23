Thursday, July 23, 2020
Girls That Scuba Announce Their First-Ever Ambassadors

By John Liang

For the first time ever, Girls That Scuba have announced a new ambassadorship program with 10 female divers from around the world who will work closely with the female dive community to promote diverse women in diving.

Girls That Scuba was founded on the simple idea of creating a safe space to celebrate females in scuba diving, and over the past three years they’ve grown into a hugely diverse group of women and cultivated a positive, supportive community.

The GTS Ambassador Program has been launched in order to work with a small group of inspiring women to elevate positive representations of females in the diving industry. They hope that through celebrating the successes of female divers and championing diverse role models, GTS can encourage even more women of every age, race, sexuality, religion, ability, and body type to pursue scuba diving as a hobby or career. They want to continue to spread positivity within the dive community and share their excitement and passion for exploring the underwater world.

The first 10 Girls That Scuba Ambassadors are:

  • Nouf Alosaimi, Saudi Arabia
  • Maria Bollerup, Denmark
  • Inka Cresswell, United Kingdom
  • Amber Blount, USA
  • Euna Zio, The Solomon Islands
  • Jan Salise, Philippines
  • Irene Marcolux, Canada
  • Mariam Alsaif, Kuwait
  • Grace Westgarth, United Kingdom
  • Jessy Faya, Indonesia

You can learn more about these women here, or check out the video below.

We are so excited to share with you, for the first time ever, our Girls that Scuba Ambassadorship programme, with these 10 incredible female divers from around the world. These women will work closely with our dive community to promote females in diving and represent diversity, positivity and empowerment. Girls that Scuba was founded on the simple idea of creating a safe space to celebrate females in scuba diving, and over the past three years we’ve grown ino a hugely diverse group of women and cultivated a positive, supportive community. We can’t wait to share their journeys with you. @inkacresswell @divewithmer @bollerup_gonediving @misswallflower84 @irene_la_sirene @redseacitizen @juzzyliciouss @scuba.grace @zioeuna

