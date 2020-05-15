Girls That Scuba are offering online courses to help female instructors who have suffered a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent global lockdown.

The courses are not just simple webinars, but actual courses taught online that come with a certification. The fees paid for the courses are split between the Instructor and Girls That Scuba to help cover the cost of running the community. Prices for each course vary, and the schedule of upcoming classes includes:

Journey into Marine Conservation – Project Aware Specialty Course, May 16, 2020.

Coral Identification Course – Easy Techniques for Spotting Corals, May 23, 2020.

Turtle Identification, Anatomy, Surveying Techniques, and More – PADI Distinctive Specialty, May 30, 2020.

Girls That Scuba will also be running scholarships offering free entry to one of the courses. For the current round of classes, all the places have been allocated. However, more will be available for the next series of online courses.

You can find out more about the online courses here.