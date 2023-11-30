Guy Harvey Releases New ‘Love The Blue!’ Video

The Guy Harvey brand has launched a new brand story with a “Love The Blue!” video.

“Love The Blue!” captures the essence of Dr. Guy Harvey’s dedication to marine conservation and the Guy Harvey Foundation’s efforts to conserve the oceans, develop sustainable initiatives and educate and inspire future generations to become stewards of the sea.

As an artist, scientist, angler, conservationist, explorer and author, Harvey has built a global lifestyle brand featuring artwork, apparel, books, footwear, accessories, home and pet products and merchandise, all designed with marine wildlife art that is unmatched in authenticity and visual appeal. A portion of the proceeds from sales of licensed Guy Harvey merchandise benefits the foundation, which works with local and international organizations to conduct scientific research and provides marine educational programs aimed at better understanding and conserving the marine environment.

According to Harvey:

“We take every step possible to maintain a socially responsible culture throughout every aspect of our brand. This means we strive to manufacture and produce our products with companies that maintain highly sustainable practices to dramatically reduce and/or eliminate any harmful effects to the environment. Sustainability is woven into our very fabric from responsible sourcing of apparel products to reducing our environmental impact and our dedication to ensuring our love for the ocean is expressed in every facet of our brand. Our love for the blue is a call to action.”

Check out the video below.