Diving into the warm waters of a tropical island surrounded by gentle manta rays and colorful reef fish may sound like the makings of a sleep-inducing dream machine for frontline healthcare workers right now. But that dream will become reality for 20 deserving individuals when they head to the remote island of Yap for a weeklong, stress-free journey of a lifetime.

Manta Ray Bay Resort and Yap Divers are inviting past and current guests and Facebook followers to submit the names of people they know who have been working hard in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic for the chance to relax and refresh during seven nights and five days of diving at this award-winning hotel.

Submerging into the lush flora and fauna of the island’s protected reef, lounging by the infinity pool, experiencing the unique culture of this tropical paradise, enjoying a pint of the resort’s award-winning, brewed-on-the-premises Stone Money Beer, and more will be in store for these special guests during their stay.

According to the resort’s owner, Bill Acker:

“We’re looking forward to pampering a few of the many thousands of people around the world who have worked so hard for so long caring for patients during this pandemic. It’s a small but heartfelt gesture on our part in comparison to the sacrifices they have been making.”

Go to www.mantaray.com for the nomination form and rules. The deadline for entries is December 31st, 2020 and winners will be notified on or around January 1st, 2021.

(Image credit: Andy Schumacher)