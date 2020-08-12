Huge Chinese Fishing Fleet Amassed Off Galapagos Islands

Over 200 Chinese fishing boats have amassed just outside the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Galapagos Islands, sparking worldwide concern that the Ecuadorian government won’t be able to keep those boats from overfishing.
The ships are clustered off an area (see the red part of map below) that the Ecuadorian government is working with Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia to create a joint marine reserve corridor that would protect the fish that swim through there.
While this isn’t the first time Chinese fishing boats have come to the region, the fleet’s size this year is raising alarms both within the Ecuadorian government as well as with scientists and ocean conservationists.
According to Yolanda Kakabadse, Ecuador’s former environment minister:
“This fleet’s size and aggressiveness against marine species is a big threat to the balance of species in the Galapagos.”
According to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Ecuador:
“China understands, respects, and supports the measures Ecuador has taken to protect the environment and marine resources. As a responsible fishing country, China takes strict measures of vigilance and control. After consulting with the Chinese authorities and having verified with the Ecuadorian Navy, all the Chinese fishing boats are operating legally on the high seas outside the Galapagos Islands Exclusive Economic Zone, and do not represent any threat to anyone and their legal rights should be guaranteed.”
PRC= f^cking liars
The chinese are greedy filthy scum. The ecudorian government is corrupt andincompetent.
These Chinese fishing boats should be blown out of the water.
China ruins everything they will over fish and destroy cause that’s what they are good at
China is the scourge of the planet.,a race of locust.
They are overpopulated and need feeding,so they carry on doing so with disregard to all conceivable aquatic species which fall into their sights.
The fact is as simple as it is obvious ,they need stopping by naval ships and treating with the contempt they deserve,force is the only way as words are worthless .
Unless this happens then the Galapagos area will be raped of marine life with the permanent disappearance of many species of fish.
China seem to be on a global collision course and will probably end the world by taking too much from it or by initiating thermo nuclear war in response. They literally don’t care and we should… join campaigns and boycott their goods.