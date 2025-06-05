Thursday, June 5, 2025
Humboldt Explorer Leaves Dry Dock with Enhanced Comfort and Safety Features

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Humboldt Explorer Comes Out of Drydock

Explorer Ventures Fleet announced this week that the liveaboard vessel Humboldt Explorer that operates in the Galápagos Islands has returned to service following a scheduled dry dock period.

As part of routine maintenance, this refresh included targeted upgrades on long-term safety, operational reliability and enhanced guest comfort, according to the company.

Over the course of a month, the vessel underwent preventative mechanical maintenance, key structural reinforcements and interior updates.

Notable upgrades include:

• Full maintenance and realignment of the main engines, generators and propulsion system
• Installation of new navigation and safety equipment, including a depth sounder and upgraded windlass system
• Reinforcement and structural improvements to select hull and sundeck areas
• Renovated galley and updated cooking equipment
• Refreshed interiors, including new bathroom fixtures, reupholstered furniture and upgraded sundeck features

Explorer Ventures Fleet President Clay McCardell said:

“These updates are part of an ongoing commitment to guest safety and experience. We’re proud to work with partners who invest in long-term quality and maintain high standards across all areas of vessel operations.”

The Humboldt Explorer operates year-round in the Galápagos Islands and is part of Explorer Ventures Fleet’s curated partner liveaboards around the world. Its itineraries feature dive sites such as Wolf and Darwin Islands, renowned for schooling hammerheads, Galápagos sharks and encounters with endemic marine megafauna.

Alongside her sister ship, Tiburon Explorer, the Humboldt Explorer is a Green Fins certified vessel — and together they are the first and only two PADI Eco Centers in the Galápagos.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

