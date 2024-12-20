Friday, December 20, 2024
Humpback Whale Embarks On Record Migration To Mate

By Sam Helmy

Humpback Whale off Hawaii (Image credit: Pixabay)
Humpback Whale off Hawaii (Image credit: Pixabay)

Scientists have been astonished by a humpback whale that has undertaken a record-breaking journey spanning three oceans to mate. 

The research team found that the whale had traveled 13,000km/8,077 miles or nearly a third of the way around the world. This mind-blowing distance is the longest recorded migration by the species.

The whale was first spotted in the Pacific Ocean near Colombia in 2013 and then, in 2022, in the Indian Ocean near Zanzibar. On route, the male whale was spotted off the west coast of Africa in 2017.

In their paper, the researchers said:

“This represents the longest recorded great-circle distance between sightings on two breeding grounds of a photo-identified adult male humpback whale, which is the first record of a humpback whale alternating breeding grounds between the Pacific and Indian Oceans.”

Sourceindependant.co.uk
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

