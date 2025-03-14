Hundreds Of US Businesses and Organizations Urge Congress to Protect NOAA

More than 800 businesses and organizations across the United States have signed a letter urging Congress to support and protect the functions of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Businesses, scientific research organizations, tribal councils and conservation groups have signed the letter. Citing grave concern over continued threats to the agency, including staff layoffs, budget cuts and other actions that jeopardize the agency’s key functions, the groups are calling on lawmakers to oppose threats to NOAA’s services and mission.

Legislation currently under consideration in Congress to fund the federal government through the second half of the fiscal year raises additional concerns, according to ocean advocacy group Oceana: Rather than maintaining government funding at current levels, the bill would reduce funding for domestic needs, including almost an 11% cut for NOAA.

“Unlike a typical funding bill, which contains detailed guidance from Congress on how funds should be allocated, the bill provides greater scope for the Trump administration to target NOAA programs and staff for elimination.”

The US marine economy, supported by NOAA, generated $777 billion in sales in 2022 alone, according to Oceana. This includes the backing of 2.4 million jobs and $476 billion in economic impact. The marine economy made up nearly 2% of the nation’s 2022 gross domestic product (GDP).

Oceana Vice President for the United States Beth Lowell said:

“Gutting resources from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) endangers American lives and harms U.S. businesses. NOAA plays such a seamless role in everyday life that many people don’t even realize how much we rely on its crucial services. Millions of Americans depend on healthy oceans and thriving fisheries for their jobs, businesses, and even the meals they feed their families. Investing in NOAA is investing in the U.S. economy and American jobs. Congress must safeguard this vital agency and protect our oceans for everyone who depends on clean and healthy waters.”

While Miyoko Sakashita, the Center for Biological Diversity’s oceans director, added:

“Trump’s mass firings at NOAA are an act of sabotage aimed at one of our most important federal agencies. Gutting NOAA will hamstring essential lifesaving programs that forecast storms, ensure ocean safety, and prevent the extinction of whales and sea otters. I think most Americans want these kinds of vital government services protected, and we’ll do everything we can to defend them.”

Sarah Winter Whelan, executive director of the Healthy Ocean Coalition, said:

“Messing with the federal workforce charged with ensuring Americans know when severe weather is headed their way, that commercial fishing seasons start on time, protecting vital services the ocean provides us, or managing special places our families love to visit – just to name a few – is a classic ‘cutting off your nose to spite your face’ mentality. It’s a sad fact that impacts of these firings and cuts will hit us all in some way. Whether it is delayed warnings for dangerous weather, fishermen unable to fish, or lost economic opportunities for Americans and coastal communities derived from our ocean economy. We have to stand up for the people at NOAA and the important work they do.”

Surfrider Foundation Ocean Protection Manager Pete Stauffer chimed in:

“The Trump administration’s mass firing of NOAA employees is an unwarranted assault on one of our nation’s most important agencies. From weather forecasting to coastal management to marine wildlife protections, Americans rely on NOAA’s vital services every day. The agency protects beaches and shorelines that attract millions of visitors and power a recreation and tourism economy valued at $240 billion annually. NOAA is also a global leader in climate change science and helps communities plan for hurricanes and other natural disasters. Surfrider Foundation calls on Congress to reject the administration’s attacks on NOAA and protect the agency’s staffing, programs and funding.”

Check out the letter here.