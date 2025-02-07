Friday, February 7, 2025
Could Trump Dismantle NOAA?

John Liang
By John Liang

Tunas (Image credit: NOAA Fisheries)
Tunas (Image credit: NOAA Fisheries)

The US government agency that monitors the weather and conducts research on the world’s oceans, among other things, is now in the cross-hairs of the Trump administration.

Wired Magazine reported this week that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service has been ordered to stop communicating with foreign partners and participating with international organizations.

Wired obtained an internal email that says NOAA Fisheries employees were also told to send in details of the international work they were doing so their superiors could approve it.

According to NOAA Fisheries’ website, which as of Thursday evening was still live:

“U.S. fisheries are a global model of success. We are leading the way in science-based management and in the use of innovative strategies to achieve and maintain sustainable fisheries and to preserve and rebuild protected species, including marine mammals and sea turtles.

“As one of the largest seafood-consuming and fishing nations, it is critical that we take an active role in shaping the conservation and management regimes of international fisheries. We work to meet the demand of U.S. consumers that imported seafood be safe, legal, and sustainable and ensure confidence in U.S. seafood by protecting and strengthening the seafood market through international engagement.

“We do this by engaging with other nations bilaterally and multilaterally through various international fisheries organizations and agreements to promote sound management and conservation of global fisheries resources in a manner consistent with U.S. domestic fisheries policy.”

Project 2025, a “180-day playbook” promulgated by the conservative Heritage Foundation, says:

“[T]he next conservative president should consider whether … The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) should be dismantled and many of its functions eliminated, sent to other agencies, privatized, or placed under the control of states and territories.”

The report further looks at NOAA’s six main offices:

  • The National Weather Service
  • The National Ocean Service
  • The Oceanic and Atmospheric Research office
  • The National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service
  • The National Marine Fisheries Service, and
  • The Office of Marine and Aviation Operations and NOAA Corps

About them, Project 2025 states:

“Together, these form a colossal operation that has become one of the main
drivers of the climate change alarm industry and, as such, is harmful to future U.S. prosperity. This industry’s mission emphasis on prediction and management seems designed around the fatal conceit of planning for the unplannable. That is not to say NOAA is useless, but its current organization corrupts its useful functions. It should be broken up and downsized.

“NOAA today boasts that it is a provider of environmental information services, a provider of environmental stewardship services, and a leader in applied scientific research. Each of these functions could be provided commercially, likely at lower cost and higher quality.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

