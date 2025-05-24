I.CARE and SSI Blue Oceans Remove Tons of Debris From the Keys

The results are in for the third annual I.CARE Trash Derby, and this year was an outstanding success.

The event, which is hosted by I.CARE in partnership with SSI Blue Oceans and Mares, featured over 900 participants.

During the event this year, participants managed to collect and remove an astonishing 36,459 pounds/16,554kg of marine debris. The teams left no stone unturned as they roamed the land, shores and reefs to find as much debris as possible and remove it.

To honor the outstanding performance of all who took part, here are the best performances from the various divisions:

Dive Operator Division:

Quiescence Diving – 430.6 lbs/avg person.

Key Dives – 141.3 lbs/avg person.

Captain’s Corner – 83.2 lbs/avg person.

Private Boat Division:

Triple Crown – 1,076.83 lbs/person.

Fisherman & the Mermaid – 735.95 lbs/person.

Dumpster Diving Divas – 572.875 lbs/person.

Land & Shore Division:

Tired of Tires – 1,128.75 lbs/person.

DerSno – 930.7 lbs/person.

KnotaYacht – 124.2 lbs/person.

Special Awards:

Most Monofilament Collected – Conch Republic Divers (26.8 lbs)

Most Unique Item – Bilge Buddies

Commenting on the outstanding success of the Trash Derby, I.CARE co-founder Mike Goldberg stated:

“I am so proud of everyone involved in last week’s I.CARE Trash Derby. An event this large and successful takes countless dedicated people to make happen. All of the more than 900 participants worked so hard to help our ocean, our reef, and our Keys community and for this, I am full of gratitude.”