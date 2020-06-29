Ikelite Announces New Hosing For The Canon EOS 850D

Ikelite has announced a new underwater housing for the Canon EOS Rebel T8i, EOS 850D, and Kiss X10i cameras.

As with all Ikelite housings, the new housing is packed with features to allow divers to maximize the use of their cameras.

Features of the new housing include:

Made from durable, corrosion-resistant ABS-PC plastic.

Depth rated to 60m/200ft

Compatible with the DL system lens ports.

Pre-installed vacuum valve.

Close to neutrally buoyant in freshwater.

The ability to control all the essential camera functions.

Manual strobe, or TTL converter functionality.

The new housing retails for US$1,695/~£1,352 /~€1,497.

You can find out more information here.