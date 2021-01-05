Saturday, January 9, 2021
Ikelite Housing For Sony Alpha a7S III Shipping Now

By John Liang

Ikelite’s 200DL underwater housing for Sony’s Alpha a7S III mirrorless digital cameras is now shipping.

The 200DL housing features Ikelite’s robust Dry Lock (DL) port system. “Dry Lock” refers to the placement of the o-ring on the outside of the port mount. This improves visibility and reduces the chances of water dropping onto your precious camera sensor. DL ports are robust and capable of standing up to rough surf. Attachment is quick and secure. A system of extensions can accommodate a huge variety of lenses with ease.

Most popular zoom lenses and select lens focus rings can be engaged using simple gearing that puts adjustment right at your fingertips. A large, soft-touch knob on the side of the housing makes fine-tuned adjustments a breeze. Zoom and focus gears differ depending on which lens you are using. (The Zoom gears are sold separately.)

The housing retails for US$1,695 (~1393 Euros). For more info about it, click here.

(NOTE: The housing requires the addition of a compatible DL Lens Port for waterproof operation. The Lens Port isn’t included with the housing. Check out the DL Port Chart for the Sony Alpha Series here.)

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

