Ikelite Launches New Housing For Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera

Ikelite has announced the release of its new underwater housing for the Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera.

The new housing allows you to control all the important camera controls, and with a depth rating of 60m/200ft, it Is suitable for most activities in and around the water.

Features of the new housing include:

Made from rugged, corrosion-resistant ABS-PC.

Depth rated to 60m/200ft.

Compatible with DL lens ports.

Vacuum Valve included for peace of mind- pump sold separately.

Provides easy access to all important camera controls.

Optional TTL connection.

ICS5 bulkhead with manual hotshoe connection.

Slightly positively buoyant in freshwater.

The new housing retails for US$1,695 /~£1,240 /~€1,396.

You can find out more information here.