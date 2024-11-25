Monday, November 25, 2024
Image Of Dead Turtle With Plastic Debris Shared In Florida

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Hawksbill Turtle in Belize. Photo by Michele Westmorland, Scott Johnson and Aggressor Adventures
Hawksbill Turtle in Belize. Photo by Michele Westmorland, Scott Johnson and Aggressor Adventures

Local authorities in Florida have shared a tragic image of an endangered dead hawksbill sea turtle.

The poor creature washed up on the beaches of St. Augustine, Florida, and had plastic debris wrapped around its front flipper and mouth. Officials speculate that the entanglement may be the cause of why the front flipper was torn off.

Commenting on the tragic case, Christy Leavitt from Oceana stated:

“The devastating outcome for this hawksbill sea turtle serves as a grim reminder of the harmful impacts of plastic pollution on ocean wildlife. We are living in a single-use plastic society where we can’t escape plastic, and neither can marine animals. Tragedies in the ocean often go unobserved, and the ones that involve plastic are no different. We need government policies to ensure companies reduce their production of single-use plastics to combat the plastics crisis and prevent the senseless suffering of marine life.”

You can find the distressing image here

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

