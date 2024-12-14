Saturday, December 14, 2024
Ocean

Indian Authorities Seize A Large Amount of Dried Shark Fins and Sea Horses

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Mediterranean Seahorse - Hippocampus guttulatus (Adobe Stock)
Mediterranean Seahorse - Hippocampus guttulatus (Adobe Stock)

Authorities in Tamil Nadu announced the seizure of 120kg/265lbs of shark fins and dried sea horses.

The sad discovery took place in north Chennai, and as a result, two men were arrested. 

The operation was carried out by the the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and resulted in the the seizure of 25kg/55lbs of dried sea horses and 95kg/210lbs of shark fins.

The arrested men and evidence have been handed over to the forest department for further investigation, since the authorities believe the bust is part of a wider operation. 

Both animals are protected under Schedule 1 and 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act and hunting them is prohibited.

Sourcenewindianexpress.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,213FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US