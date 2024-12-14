Indian Authorities Seize A Large Amount of Dried Shark Fins and Sea Horses

Authorities in Tamil Nadu announced the seizure of 120kg/265lbs of shark fins and dried sea horses.

The sad discovery took place in north Chennai, and as a result, two men were arrested.

The operation was carried out by the the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and resulted in the the seizure of 25kg/55lbs of dried sea horses and 95kg/210lbs of shark fins.

The arrested men and evidence have been handed over to the forest department for further investigation, since the authorities believe the bust is part of a wider operation.

Both animals are protected under Schedule 1 and 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act and hunting them is prohibited.