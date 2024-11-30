Saturday, November 30, 2024
Johnston Atoll Mapping: Where Bathymetry and Crochet Meet

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

NOAA Ocean Exploration Internship Program Coordinator Jesse Gwinn on the fantail of NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer with her in-progress bathymetry blanket, which illustrates ocean depth data collected during the Beyond the Blue: Johnston Atoll Mapping 2 expedition. Image courtesy of NOAA Ocean Exploration, Beyond the Blue: Johnston Atoll Mapping.
What better way to spend time bathymetry mapping the Johnston Atoll than to turn the map into a stunning crochet blanket?

That’s exactly what NOAA Ocean Exploration Internship Program Coordinator Jesse Gwinn did during her downtime. 

Gwinn spent her downtime aboard the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer creating a crochet bathymetry blanket. In total, she produced a blanket with 13,580 linked double crochet stitches representing the massive changes in depth around Johnston Atoll.

Gwinn chose 11 colors in her work: Yellows and reds were for shallower depths representing areas between 2,000-4,000 meters/1.2-2.5 miles. At the same time, purples and blues were earmarked for deeper regions representing depths between 4,000-6,000 meters/2.5-3.7 miles.

In terms of representation, each vertical row features two colors for the deepest and shallowest points during a six-survey period. The blanket’s color change point represents the average depth recorded during the survey period.

(Featured Image courtesy of NOAA Ocean Exploration, Beyond the Blue: Johnston Atoll Mapping.)

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

