Kids Sea Camp Heads to the Philippines With Mehgan Heaney-Grier

Kids Sea Camp is heading to the Philippines this June in the company of the legendary Women Divers Hall of Fame (WDHOF) member and freediving pioneer Mehgan Heaney-Grier.

Not only will Heaney-Grier be present, she will also be bringing her 12-year-old son along to take part in the amazing scuba diving adventure.

This year’s trip is hosted by Amun Ini Resort & Spa in Bohol and Pura Vida Resort in Dauin, which will provide guests with the ultimate blend of cultural experience and a stunning scuba diving adventure.

This year’s Kids Sea Camp is scheduled to take place June 12-24, 2025.

Heaney-Grier will attend the camp from June 14, 2025.

Planned activities for the 2025 Kids Sea Camp include the following:

Discover Apo Island’s stunning coral gardens – departing from Dauin

Also, from Dauin, a private Kids Sea Camp Whale Shark Day will let the kids encounter and discover these amazing creatures.

Scuba dive and explore stunning coral reefs, turtles, and the vibrant marine life in the area.

Kids will also be able to explore the Chocolate Hills, where they can zip line as well as take part in spotting he fascinating Tarsier primates.

Kids will also explore some stunning macro diving – departing from Amun Ini.

Cultural Experiences: Kids will take part in a wide range of cultural experiences including visits to mountain schools, enjoying local cuisine and more.

Commenting about the trip and awaited adventure with here son, Heaney-Grier stated:

“I’m beyond excited to experience this part of the world together. With Kids Sea Camp’s experience and passion for family diving, I know we’re in the best hands—making it easy for me to fully enjoy this time with my favorite dive buddy.”

You can find out more information about this year’s Kids Sea Camp here.