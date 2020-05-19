To help deal with the worldwide crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Margo Peyton, the owner of Kids Sea Camp and Women Diving Hall of Famer, has created a new scuba-inspired protective face mask.

The new stylish mask features an image of a ScubaPro regulator on it and is in honor of the long relationship Kids Sea Camp has had with the company.

The mask is made from fully recycled materials, and all the proceeds from the sale will help support Kids Sea Camp and purchase protective equipment for medical staff.

The mask and one filter will retail for US$15/~£12/~€14.

Each additional replacement filter will set you back $2/~£1.62 /€1.84.

You can purchase on the masks here.