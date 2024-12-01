Machine Learning Aids In Long-Term Coastal Sea Level Rise Predictions

Researchers have used machine learning to produce long-term predictions about coastal sea level rises.

The work was carried out by researchers from NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory and scientists from Princeton University.

The research used 5,000 years of modeling of sea level change and focused specifically on changes caused by changes in ocean circulation patterns. Changes to currents like the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) are known to have a big impact on sea level.

The team showed that accurate sea level changes can be predicted up to eight years in advance. They found that these long-term predictions can greatly improve long-term planning and policy-making.

