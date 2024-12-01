Sunday, December 1, 2024
Machine Learning Aids In Long-Term Coastal Sea Level Rise Predictions

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Dangerous currents sign on the beach at sunny day
Researchers have used machine learning to produce long-term predictions about coastal sea level rises.

The work was carried out by researchers from NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory and scientists from Princeton University

The research used 5,000 years of modeling of sea level change and focused specifically on changes caused by changes in ocean circulation patterns. Changes to currents like the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) are known to have a big impact on sea level. 

The team showed that accurate sea level changes can be predicted up to eight years in advance. They found that these long-term predictions can greatly improve long-term planning and policy-making. 

You can find the original article here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

