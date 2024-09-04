Maldivian Government Decides Not To Continue Allowing Longline Fishing

The Maldivian government has decided to not to continue allowing longline fishing in its territorial waters.

The Maldives president announced last week that the government would only support one-on-one tuna fisheries.

The decision was lauded by the Blue Marine Foundation, which said in an Instagram post:

“This decision means that the Maldives will continue to provide a safe haven for ecologically significant and threatened marine megafauna such as all species of sharks, rays and turtles.

“A huge thank you to everyone who signed and shared the petition, YOUR voice helped make this happen. Together we can turn the tide and create a better future for our oceans.”