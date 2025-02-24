Mares Announces The Release of Its New Quad 2 Dive Computer

Mares recently announced the release of its latest dive computer, the Quad 2.
The new computer is set to revolutionize the user experience, providing a crystal clear LCD display and a host of other features, including easy navigation, excellent connectivity and much more.
The new Quad 2 takes its predecessor’s success and loved features and builds on them to provide a truly exceptional experience for its users. Features of the Mares Quad 2 include:
- Segmented Chip-On-Glass technology creates a display of unappalled clarity that is readable in a wide range of conditions.
- Easy to use four-button interface. The buttons and design are intuitive, allowing users to navigate the Quad 2 menus simply and efficiently.
- The tried and tested Bühlmann ZH-L16C Algorithm with customizable Gradient Factors allows divers to finely tune and dial in their dive profile according to their personal style.
- Multi gas: The Mares Quad 2 can be used with air, Nitrox, and Trimix. Up to five gas mixes can be used on every dive.
- Decompression planner, can be used to safely plan and execute dives, including accounting for surface interval obligations.
- User replaceable CR 2450 battery
- Logbook function that can store up to 100 hours of dive profiles, at 5 second sampling intervals.
- Blue Tooth integration allows you to sync your Mares Quad 2 with a wide range of smart devices as well as update your firmware.
According to Mares National Sales Manager Marco Maestri:
“At Mares, we are committed to providing divers with the most innovative and reliable tools to enhance their underwater experiences. The Quad 2 Dive Computer is a testament to this commitment, combining state-of-the-art technology with ease of use to meet the evolving needs of divers worldwide.”
The Mares Quad 2 Dive Computer retails for US$577.95/~€551/~£458.
You can find more information about the Quad 2 Dive Computer here.