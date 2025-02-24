Mares Announces The Release of Its New Quad 2 Dive Computer

Mares recently announced the release of its latest dive computer, the Quad 2.

The new computer is set to revolutionize the user experience, providing a crystal clear LCD display and a host of other features, including easy navigation, excellent connectivity and much more.

The new Quad 2 takes its predecessor’s success and loved features and builds on them to provide a truly exceptional experience for its users. Features of the Mares Quad 2 include:

Segmented Chip-On-Glass technology creates a display of unappalled clarity that is readable in a wide range of conditions.

Easy to use four-button interface. The buttons and design are intuitive, allowing users to navigate the Quad 2 menus simply and efficiently.

The tried and tested Bühlmann ZH-L16C Algorithm with customizable Gradient Factors allows divers to finely tune and dial in their dive profile according to their personal style.

Multi gas: The Mares Quad 2 can be used with air, Nitrox, and Trimix. Up to five gas mixes can be used on every dive.

Decompression planner, can be used to safely plan and execute dives, including accounting for surface interval obligations.

User replaceable CR 2450 battery

Logbook function that can store up to 100 hours of dive profiles, at 5 second sampling intervals.

Blue Tooth integration allows you to sync your Mares Quad 2 with a wide range of smart devices as well as update your firmware.

According to Mares National Sales Manager Marco Maestri:

“At Mares, we are committed to providing divers with the most innovative and reliable tools to enhance their underwater experiences. The Quad 2 Dive Computer is a testament to this commitment, combining state-of-the-art technology with ease of use to meet the evolving needs of divers worldwide.”

The Mares Quad 2 Dive Computer retails for US$577.95/~€551/~£458.

You can find more information about the Quad 2 Dive Computer here.