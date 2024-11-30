Saturday, November 30, 2024
Marine CO2 Removal Strategy Announced

Offshore Oil or Gas Rig in sea at sunset time. industry drill platform in ocean. Water with underwater bubbles with sunrise on horizon. subsea marine landscape. Mining petroleum.

The US government recently announced the new National Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal Research Strategy.

The strategy outlines how the US administration plans to tackle the issue of marine carbon dioxide and the steps it will take to remove it from our oceans. 

The strategy recognizes the importance of removing carbon dioxide from our oceans and sees that the next 10-20 years are crucial to stabilizing climate change on the planet. Removing carbon dioxide from the oceans can be important in combating climate change.

According to NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad:

“The urgency of addressing climate change cannot be overstated. We’re at a pivotal moment where science tells us that we must act swiftly and decisively. This strategy reflects the importance of collaborative efforts across multiple sectors, including government, industry and academia, to unlock the potential of mCDR and supplement critical efforts to reduce emissions.”

While Steven Thur, Assistant Administrator for NOAA Research and NOAA’s acting Chief Scientist added:

“Our changing climate is already negatively impacting communities and ecosystems. Research is needed to determine the benefits, risks and climate trade-offs of potential future marine carbon dioxide removal deployment. This work could foster a future where climate change impacts are reduced and our ecosystems are resilient.”

Sourcenoaa.gov
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

