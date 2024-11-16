Marine Debris Monitoring and Assessment Project Announced

The NOAA Marine Debris Program has announced the Marine Debris Monitoring and Assessment Project Nationwide Survey.

The project aims to establish a baseline for marine debris across the nation. Areas to be surveyed include:

The shores of the continental United States.

Caribbean.

Alaska.

The Pacific Islands.

The Great Lakes.

The project is made possible due to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In terms of cost, it is estimated that the project will set NOAA back $3.3 million and will be conducted in partnership with 1stMission LLC.

The survey will help fill in the blanks about the scale of marine debris on US shores. This can, in turn, help drive policymakers and monitoring efforts to better combat marine debris.

You can find out more information here.