Saturday, November 16, 2024
Ocean

Marine Debris Monitoring and Assessment Project Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Plastic bag floating in the ocean, a bag in the water. The concept of environmental pollution, non-decomposable plastic, increased debris in the world's oceans.
Plastic bag floating in the ocean, a bag in the water. The concept of environmental pollution, non-decomposable plastic, increased debris in the world's oceans.

The NOAA Marine Debris Program has announced the Marine Debris Monitoring and Assessment Project Nationwide Survey.

The project aims to establish a baseline for marine debris across the nation. Areas to be surveyed include:

  • The shores of the continental United States.
  • Caribbean.
  • Alaska.
  • The Pacific Islands.
  • The Great Lakes.

The project is made possible due to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In terms of cost, it is estimated that the project will set NOAA back $3.3 million and will be conducted in partnership with 1stMission LLC.

The survey will help fill in the blanks about the scale of marine debris on US shores. This can, in turn, help drive policymakers and monitoring efforts to better combat marine debris.

You can find out more information here.

Sourcenoaa.gov
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,144FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US