Thursday, December 21, 2023
Ocean

Marine Mammal Mitigation Software Has Successful Field Trials

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Adult Grey Whale breaching in Baja California in Mexico
Adult Grey Whale breaching in Baja California in Mexico

A new, patented marine mammal mitigation software solution has completed its first successful field trials, according to its manufacturer.

The software is the product of Oceaneering International and aims to be able to provide live, real-time marine mammal location data. The offshore wind and renewables industry can then use this capacity to reduce and eliminate their impact on these creatures.

The field trial occurred in August 2023 off the coast of the northeastern United States in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. The software demonstrated its operational effectiveness, greatly cutting down on false positives, which have generally hampered these types of efforts in the past.

According to Oceaneering Product Manager Blanca Montoya:

“We are thrilled with the data we gathered at the Marine Mammal Sanctuary field trial, our third for Ocean Perception. We proved that the system could provide novel marine mammal monitoring for wind and other renewable developers while meeting strong regulatory requirements. SMRU’s Cab Guardian Buoy system coupled with Ocean Perception provides disruptive, game changing capabilities that will improve regulatory compliance and increase mammal protection during operations.”

While SMRU Consulting Director of Engineering Paul King added:

“We’re delighted to work with Oceaneering to help offshore wind developers increase operational safety and increase project efficiencies through deploying a real-time, lightweight, cost-effective, battery-powered acoustic buoy system.”

Sourceoceannews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,494FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
11,000FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US