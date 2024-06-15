Marine-Themed Pickleball Paddles Are Now Available

Guy Harvey, Inc. has launched a new line of marine-themed pickleball paddles and paddle covers in collaboration with Diadem Sports, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based innovative tennis and pickleball gear brand.

Available now at GuyHarvey.com, DiademSports.com and select retailers, the Guy Harvey Diadem Rush Pickleball Paddles and Covers feature vibrant, marine depictions of a Marlin, Sea Turtle or Mahi, created by artist, conservationist and scientist Dr. Guy Harvey.

Alex Harvey, licensing and marketing director for Guy Harvey Inc. said:

“With pickleball now the fastest growing sport in America, it made sense for us to partner with Diadem Sports to bring a marine-inspired look to the courts. We are continuing to expand our line of licensed products in new ways to bring attention to ocean conservation as a portion of sales benefit the Guy Harvey Foundation.”

Evan Specht, co-owner and Vice President of Diadem Sports, said:

“As a Florida-based company, we share the passion of the Guy Harvey community and the vital passions that bring meaning to our lives – whether that is creating art, enjoying the great outdoors and salt life or playing pickleball. As Guy Harvey does, we at Diadem Sports are focused on connecting people with their passion to ‘Live to Play’ – for their physical, emotional and social well-being”

Each Guy Harvey Diadem Rush Pickleball Paddle is priced at $99.95 and paddle covers are priced at $16.95.

As with all Guy Harvey apparel, original artwork and merchandise, a portion of sales from the Guy Harvey Diadem Rush Pickleball Paddle & Cover Collection benefits ocean conservation through the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF).