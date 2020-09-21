Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Mexican Sardine Run Added To Nautilus Liveaboards Itinerary

By Sam Helmy

Sardine Run, Baja, Mexico
The Mexican Sardine Run occurs yearly in October and November, in the waters off Magdalena Bay, Baja California. Responding to this outstanding underwater action, Nautilus Liveaboards has added the Run to its itinerary.

The trips are an excellent opportunity to encounter a host of diverse wildlife, including striped marlins, California sea lions, wahoo, dolphins, and not to mention the humble sardine. The action is not just beneath the waves, with lots of species of seabirds joining in on the action. There’s a good chance of encountering albatross, shearwaters, boobie birds, frigate birds, pelicans, and several different species of gull.

Being very close to the surface gives the observer some great freedom, which makes it best to either snorkel or freedive with the bait ball.

Nautilus Liveaboards will now be running an itinerary to the Mexican Sardine Run, with the first sailing set from October 4th, 2020.

Trips will cost you US$1,795/~€1,513/~£1,397 per person on a double occupancy basis.

You can find the Nautilus itinerary here, or check out a video of the Mexican Sardine Run below.

