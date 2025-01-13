Monday, January 13, 2025
Mexico Urged To Protect Chocolate Chip Sea Cucumber

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Chocolate chip sea cucumber (AdobeStock)
Chocolate chip sea cucumber (AdobeStock)

The Mexican government has been urged to step in and protect the chocolate chip sea cucumber from overfishing.

The move comes in the form of a petition by Biologicaldiversity.org after the latest scientific research has shown that the species is facing an alarming decline due to overfishing

The chocolate chip sea cucumber is being heavily overfished in the warm Atlantic waters, including those around Mexico. It is then dried and exported to Asia, where it is consumed for “health purposes.”

According to the Mexico representative at the Center for Biological Diversity and senior scientist Alejandro Olivera:

“Time is running out for these quirky but important creatures. Mexico urgently needs to crack down on illegal fishing and promote habitat restoration to prevent the total collapse of this sea cucumber population… Protecting chocolate chip sea cucumbers as a threatened species is a crucial step toward ensuring their survival.”

You can find the Spanish language petition here

Sourcebiologicaldiversity.org
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

