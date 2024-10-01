Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Ocean

Mission Blue Announces New ‘Hope Spot’ To Foster Fin Whale Conservation Efforts

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Fin Whales at risk of collission with boats (Image credit: EDMAKTUB)
Fin Whales at risk of collission with boats (Image credit: EDMAKTUB)

Mission Blue has announced a new “Hope Spot” off Spain’s northeast coast.

The Vilanova i la Geltrú Coastal Waters Hope Spot spans a 12- to 15-mile wide (1,944-square-kilometer) area southwest of Barcelona.

Scientists think this area may be an important feeding ground for fin whales in the Mediterranean.

According to Mission Blue Founder Dr. Sylvia Earle:

“Hope Spot champions Michel André and Marisa Zaragozá are working together on a pioneering research project utilizing cutting-edge technology, including bioacoustics, imaging, and eDNA to study the presence of fin whales in these feeding grounds, as well as the greater biodiversity found off the Catalan coast. Combining state-of-the-art technological innovation with modern methods will provide a wealth of complementary biodiversity information and provide unique details unobtainable by individual monitoring systems. This will revolutionize how the area ecosystems are sampled, mapped, and understood. We look forward to seeing the data and information from this project used to help inform marine spatial planning decisions for this Hope Spot, not only for fin whales, but for all marine life that call this place home.”

To learn more about this particular Hope Spot, go to missionblue.org or check out the video below.

(Featured image credit: EDMAKTUB)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,195FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US