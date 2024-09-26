Thursday, September 26, 2024
Monterey Bay Aquarium Will Build A New Sea Otter Rehab Facility

John Liang
By John Liang

Sea Otters (Adobe Stock)
Sea Otters (Adobe Stock)

The Monterey Bay Aquarium has announced it is expanding its sea otter surrogacy efforts by building a new sea otter rehabilitation facility.

According to a post on Threads:

“The facility will feature two new sea otter pools and two ICU enclosures, allowing us to care for up to 10 rescued sea otters at a time.

“This expansion will help us continue our ongoing recovery of this threatened species, nurturing them back to health, and releasing them back into the wild. Our Sea Otter Program will continue to support the recovery of the wild sea otter population found along the California coast.”

To learn more about the aquarium’s sea otter program, go to montereybayaquarium.org.

SourceMonterey Bay Aquarium
RELATED ARTICLES

