Netflix series ‘Island of the Sea Wolves’ Nabs 4 Emmy Awards

The Netflix nature documentary series “Island of the Sea Wolves” won four Daytime Emmy awards this past weekend.

Vancouver Island filmmaker Maxwel Hohn won the Emmy for his cinematography work on the series, which also brought home awards in Single Camera Editing, Sound Mixing and Writing Team for a Daytime Nonfiction Program.

The three-part nature documentary highlights wildlife that lives on Vancouver Island, Canada.

The series was filmed in 2021 during the pandemic. In Natural History TV usually film crews come from the UK to work on productions like this, but because of the travel restrictions the network sourced local talent in British Columbia to film the series, including Hohn, who resides on Vancouver Island.

Hohn filmed various wildlife including: Sea Otters, Sea Wolves, Black Bears, Salmon, Eagles, Marmots and more. His most distinguished work was filming Sea Otters, which gave viewers a never before seen close up look into their daily lives.

On his award, Hohn said:

“It’s an absolute dream come true. It was an incredible team to be part of and having the opportunity to spend almost a year filming wildlife that surrounds my home on Vancouver Island was an amazing experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. A huge thank you to the team at River Road Films and Wild Space Productions for bringing me onto the series and a massive congratulations to the entire team for their hard work and dedication.”