Saturday, December 14, 2024
Ocean

New Adhesive Found To Work Perfectly In Seawater

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

New Adhesive Found To Work Perfectly In Seawater (Image credit: Chinese Journal of Polymer Science)
New Adhesive Found To Work Perfectly In Seawater (Image credit: Chinese Journal of Polymer Science)

Scientists from Huazhong University of Science and Technology have created a new wet adhesive that performs exceptionally well in saltwater environments.

This is a substantial breakthrough since seawater is one of the most unforgiving environments for wet adhesives.

The main issue with wet adhesives in seawater is that the high ion concentrations interfere with the adhesive’s electrostatic interactions. However, this new adhesive is based on “cation dipole interactions,” which gives it a much higher chance of success. 

The new adhesive offers a wide range of uses and provides exceptional adhesion far beyond what is currently available. According to the study lead author, Prof. Qiang Zhao:

“PECHIA’s resilience in saline and cold conditions positions it as a promising candidate for underwater construction and repair, where reliable adhesion is essential. This innovation extends the application scope of marine adhesives to fields requiring durable wet adhesion.”

You can find the original research here

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,211FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US