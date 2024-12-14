New Adhesive Found To Work Perfectly In Seawater

Scientists from Huazhong University of Science and Technology have created a new wet adhesive that performs exceptionally well in saltwater environments.

This is a substantial breakthrough since seawater is one of the most unforgiving environments for wet adhesives.

The main issue with wet adhesives in seawater is that the high ion concentrations interfere with the adhesive’s electrostatic interactions. However, this new adhesive is based on “cation dipole interactions,” which gives it a much higher chance of success.

The new adhesive offers a wide range of uses and provides exceptional adhesion far beyond what is currently available. According to the study lead author, Prof. Qiang Zhao:

“PECHIA’s resilience in saline and cold conditions positions it as a promising candidate for underwater construction and repair, where reliable adhesion is essential. This innovation extends the application scope of marine adhesives to fields requiring durable wet adhesion.”

You can find the original research here.