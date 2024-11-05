New Children’s Book ‘My Mum’s a Scuba Diver’ Is Now Available For Purchase

Girls That Scuba have announced the release of a new children’s book, “My Mum’s a Scuba Diver/My Mom’s a Scuba Diver,” written by Founder Sarah Richard and illustrated by Elisa Varetti.

The picture book is designed to captivate young readers and introduce them to the ocean’s wonders while celebrating the role of strong, adventurous women in marine exploration.

Written to empower children and inspire curiosity, “My Mum’s a Scuba Diver” takes readers on an unforgettable underwater journey led by a fearless mother who dives into the ocean as a hobby. The book invites young readers to explore the underwater world with engaging illustrations, sparking an early interest in scuba diving and marine life.

“My Mum’s a Scuba Diver” highlights a mother has her own hobbies and passions, showcasing a mother as a powerful role model who leaves her child for just one hour to pursue what makes her happy. This story is a celebration of female adventurers and encourages children to see their mothers as heroes in both their family life and the wider world. For children with parents or relatives who dive, the book also serves as a special connection to the adventures that diving can bring, fostering a lifelong love for the ocean and all its creatures.

The book is part of Girls That Scuba’s larger mission to promote diversity and inclusion in scuba diving, aiming to introduce a new generation to underwater exploration. Through books like “My Mum’s a Scuba Diver,” the community hopes to inspire young children to dream big and see that they, too, can become stewards of the ocean.

The book is available now through the Girls That Scuba online store and via Amazon Worldwide with the spelling as “Mum” or “Mom.”