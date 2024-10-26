New Collaboration Aims To Improve Marine Mammal Protection From Vessel Strikes

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the Matson Navigation Company have announced a new joint effort to combat vessel strikes against marine mammals.

Sadly, vessel strikes are one of the leading causes of marine mammal fatalities in ever-crowded waterways.

Researchers estimate that 20,000 whales are killed each year through vessel strikes. In the US, nearly 80 endangered whales are hit yearly on the West Coast. Vessel strikes are responsible for over a third of North Atlantic right whale fatalities on the East Coast.

The partnership aims to implement a WHOI large mammal detection system on vessels. This can give the ship’s crew almost instant information when whale surfacing and exhalation are present in the area. This should give the crew enough time to slow down or change course to avoid hurting the creatures.

According to WHOI Associate Scientist in Applied Ocean Physics and Engineering Daniel Zitterbart:

“A highly stabilized thermal imaging camera is mounted on a ship and monitors the surface of the water for whale surfacings and exhalations, or blows. If a whale blows, its thermal signature is recognized by the integrated AI, and also alerts vessel crews within seconds to the presence of whales up to several kilometers away, which is enough time for most vessels to slow down or change course.

“This initial data is very exciting for our team, as it gives us real-world feedback on how well the thermal infrared system is performing on a large container vessel platform.”

While Matson Chairman and CEO Matt Cox stated:

“We are committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner, and that includes finding ways to reduce risk of whale collisions. Having made significant adjustments to our operating schedule and vessel routing along the West Coast to avoid whale conservation areas, we are excited to be adding this new technology and plan to expand its use across our fleet in hopes of helping make a positive difference in the protection of these animals.”